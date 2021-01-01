From quoizel
Quoizel LUD8615 Ludlow 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades Earth Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Quoizel LUD8615 Ludlow 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 14-1/2"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 3.12 lbsShade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Earth Black