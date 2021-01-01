From xeireprint halloween
XeirePrint Halloween Lucky Funny Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Jack-O-Lucky funny Halloween design to wear at a corporate party or just hanging out with your family and friends. Fun for a party at work, school, or college. Have fun with this jack-o-lucky/jack-o-lantern pun on Halloween night. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only