From personalizationmall
Lucky Friends philoSophie's Personalized Stemless Wine Glass
Advertisement
Personalize with your names and a 2-line messageChoose hair style, hair color and skin tone Classic, modern stemless wine glassEach sold separately; comes individually boxedGlassHand wash21 oz. capacityMeasures 4.75" HMinor air bubbles and subtle markings may be apparent and are expected with glass productsMade in USA Let the shenanigans begin with our exclusive Lucky Friends philoSophie's® Personalized Wine Glasses. Enjoy your favorite wines with your Irish friends this St. Patrick's Day!