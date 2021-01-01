luckxuan Wall-Mounted Projector Bracket Extendable Long Arm Bracket 360 Degree Angle Rotation Bearing 16.53 Pounds Suitable for Offices and Homes

1. The wall-mounted projector bracket is hovering stably and can be raised and lowered at will. 2. The bottom of a suitable projector bracket should have three to four fixing screws, and the spacing should not exceed 12.08 inches. 3. The telescopic distance is 11.81 inches, and the load capacity is 16.53 pounds. 4. The hidden wiring harness design can put the cable directly into the equipment to avoid wiring confusion. 5. Convenient angle adjustment, the elevation and depression angles can be adjusted as required, and can be rotated 360 degrees as required.