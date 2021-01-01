Lucius Oga Panel Headboard

Drawing on the abstract and cubist sketches of modernist artists, this upholstered headboard changes up your bedroom with a nod to the early part of the 20th Century. It's crafted in the USA from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and features a clean panel design with foam-filled, 100% cotton upholstery. A pattern of faces rendered through the suggestion of eyes and noses covers this headboard, giving it that retro cubist look. This headboard is designed to mount to your existing bed frame with pre-drilled holes and included hardware for easy set up. Size: Twin