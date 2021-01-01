From three posts
Lucious 95" Wide Faux Leather Symmetrical Corner Sectional
Fit five for family game nights and movie marathons with this sizable corner sectional, comprised of two loveseats and one corner seat. Crafted with a solid rubberwood frame, this L-shaped design is filled with foam and covered with brown bonded leather upholstery for a warm and classic look. Rolled arms and bun feet bring out this designâ€™s traditional side, while button-tufted details offer up a touch of texture. Assembly is required.