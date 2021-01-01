From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Lucio 10W LED Spotlight - Color: Black
The Lucio 10W LED Spotlight by WAC Lighting is a distinctive and elegant spotlight that casts direct lighting in any direction with its easy and adjustable spot head. The structure is made from Die-cast Aluminum with a simple and clean body that blends easily into kitchens, common rooms and other indoor spaces. Features an adjustable head provides 365 degrees horizontal aiming and 90 degree vertical aiming. Rated for 50,000 hours of life. Finish: Black