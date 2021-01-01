Lucille Media 72'' Wide Credenza

French country charm combines teams up with must-have storage space to create this credenza. It's the perfect piece for filling out an empty space in your dining room or living room. This cabinet stands atop turned bun feet and features molded details for classic appeal. Made from engineered wood, it's finished in a solid hue with antiqued details, and showcases four glass cabinet doors fronted by cutout fretwork for visual interest. Six interior shelves offer plenty of space to tuck away extra serveware, trinkets, baskets, and more. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.