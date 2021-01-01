From east urban home
Lucid by Nicebleed - Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Giclée
Advertisement
Great art deserves to be on canvas! Unlike thin posters and paper prints, giclée canvas artwork offers the texture, look and feel of fine-art paintings. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this contemporary and uncompromising style. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D