Lucian TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

Design your home with the storage space you need by incorporating this TV stand into just about any room. With a versatile design, this TV stand can be utilized not only as an entertainment center in your living room but as either a buffet in your kitchen or a storage cabinet in your bedroom. With plenty of storage space provided, from the open shelving and closed shelving with sliding barn cabinet doors. Position the sliding doors in the center or sides, with your media, electronics, accessories, glassware, or décor on the shelves. Including different sizes of shelves to keep your room essentials organized and in one spot. Crafted of high-grade MDF, durable laminate, and metal for a modern farmhouse and traditional style. Color: Brown