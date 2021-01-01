Sartodoors Lucia 2555 48 in. x 96 in. Full Lite Clear Glass Matte White Finished Solid Wood Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit

SartoDoors - the European doors of modern and traditional design. French style here Best choice for bedroom, bathroom or closet - warm look and bright colors, high quality materials and soft opening. Finish eco-veneer made in Italy. Door made of solid pine wood. Thickness of the door 1-3/5 in. Thickness of the glass 1/4 in., 3 lites of Clear glass. Doors are no pre-drilled for the hardware. Bypass Sliding Hardware requires at least 13 in. height from top opening to the ceiling. set includes: 2 doors slabs; 2 steel rails 6.6 ft. each with predrilled holes; 4 hangers with wheels; 4 door stops; 2 floor guide; 5 brackets; 2 anti-jamb pins; all mounting screws; Environmentally friendly using only latest eco-friendly materials. Company requirements the safest materials. Door’s 1-3/5 in. thick solid composite wood construction yields 30% noise reduction over standard doors. Color: White.