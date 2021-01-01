Sartodoors Lucia 2552 32 in. x 80 in. 3-Panel Frosted Black Matte Finished Solid Wood Barn Sliding Door with Hardware Kit

Sartodoors - the European doors of modern and traditional design. French style here. Best choice for bedroom, bathroom or closet - warm look and bright colors, high quality materials and soft opening. Finish - eco-veneer made in Italy. Door made of solid pine wood. Thickness of the door - 1 3/5 in. Thickness of the glass - 1/4 in., of Frosted glass. Doors are no pre-drilled for the hardware. Set includes: door slab steel rail 6.6 ft. with predrilled holes, hangers with wheels, door stops floor guide all mounting screws. Environmentally friendly using only latest eco-friendly materials. Company requirements the safest materials. Door is manufactured from a single piece of wood and will give several generations of normal usage with minimal care. Color: Black.