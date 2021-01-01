Sartodoors Lucia 2552 32 in. x 80 in. 3 Panel Frosted Brown Finished Solid Wood Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit

SartoDoors - the European doors of modern and traditional design. French style here Best choice for bedroom, bathroom or closet - warm look and bright colors, high quality materials and soft opening. Finish - eco-veneer made in Italy. Door made of solid pine wood. Thickness of the door 1-3/5 in. Thickness of the glass 1/4 in., of Frosted glass. Doors are no pre-drilled for the hardware. Set includes door slab; steel rail 6.6 ft. with predrilled holes; hangers with wheels; door stops; floor guide; all mounting screws; Environmentally friendly using only latest eco-friendly materials. Company requirements the safest materials. Door's 1-3/5 in. thick solid composite wood construction yields 30% noise reduction over standard Door is manufactured from a single piece of wood and will give several generations of normal usage with minimal care. Color: Brown.