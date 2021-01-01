Introductions: Give your household essentials a cozy landing spot with the Lucia 2 Drawer Chest. This beautiful dresser chest features a tabletop surface and pull-out drawers to tuck away household clutter. The thoughtful design is great for small living spaces and works equally well near the bed or sofa. Organization enthusiasts will enjoy filling each drawer with clothing, linens, and knick-knacks from around the home. The lightweight frame makes this unit easy to transport and when not in use, simply fold the fabric drawers flat for storage. Use alone as a single unit or pair with any drawer configuration from the Furniture Collection. Features: 1. Restore a tidy home: Bits and pieces scattered everywhere in your home? With these 2 removable drawers you can sort items by type; easily tame the mess and bring back the fresh feeling to your sweet home. 2. When fabric meets rigid metal: A perfect mix bringing its strengths into full play - iron frame offers stable support for fabric boxes, and the fabric element adds a soft and warm touch to the metal-framed dresser drawer and is more lightweight to move. 3. Every room scrambles for it: The cloakroom wants it as a cabinet to offer a home for workout gear, leggings, and pajamas; the nursery wants a chest of drawers to stow baby stuff; the entryway wants a space-saving storage unit for coming and going things; what's your plan. 4. Stability comes first: Crafted with a wooden tabletop and metal frame, the dresser is stable and durable. 4 adjustable feet allow you to use it on uneven surfaces and adds extra stability. Plus, the X-bars on the back also increases stability while protecting items from falling off. 5. Easy to assemble: With a simple structure, it's a breeze to assemble the storage unit. Simply fix the screws in position and unfold the 2 drawers and it's ready to tame the mess.