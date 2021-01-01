From surya
Surya Lucerne 5 x 8 Wool Cream Indoor Solid Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in White | LNE1000-576
Advertisement
Emitting comfort, versatility and utter grace, the pieces from the Lucerne Collection persist at the forefront of contemporary trends. The flat weave construction of these pieces offer an abundance of benefits including durability, versatility, reversibility, and are easily cleaned! Made with Polyester, Wool in India, and has No Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Lucerne 5 x 8 Wool Cream Indoor Solid Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in White | LNE1000-576