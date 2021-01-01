From maxim lighting
Maxim Lighting Lucent 5 Light Chandelier - Color: Polished Nickel
Advertisement
Combining contemporary sleekness with classic styling, the Lucent 5 Light Chandelier by Maxim Lighting complements a wide range of decor styles. Clear glass rods supported by a steel frame create an open cage design around a central candelabra. Segmented candle holders boast incandescent light bulbs, emitting a warm, dimmable glow that reflects elegantly across the lustrous steel and through the solid glass, creating a brilliant display of light in any modern space. Shape: Cage. Finish: Polished Nickel