Lucea Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box with Trellis

The ecological approach is global and comes into every stage of the design and production chain. Used the long-lasting materials that can be disposed of in every single part at the end of the product's life cycle. Recover over 30% of the waste materials, both post-production and after use; for quite some time now, everyone is becoming accustomed to recognize an environmentally friendly product also from its heterogeneous color. Save energy and reduce CO2 emissions by means of photovoltaic panels, it takes advantage of natural light and uses injection molding machinery with low energy consumption, combined with optimized logistics to cut down external and internal goods handling. Color: Brown