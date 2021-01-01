Lucciola Wall Sconce by Vistosi - Color: White (LUCCIPP000M00BC-BCSTE261UL)

The Lucciola Wall Sconce from Vistosi is a white globe made from glass. The globe-shaped wall sconce creates ambient lighting in bedrooms and living rooms. The fixture is offered with a white frame that supports the wall sconce on all wall spaces. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: White.