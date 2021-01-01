Baxton Studio Lucca Dark Gray Bench, Dark Gray and "Walnut" Brown

Perfect as a large seat in the dining room or in the entryway as an occasional piece, the Lucca mid-century modern button-tufted bench features clean lines on the dark walnut finishing wood frame and dark grey upholstery for contemporary style influenced by vintage notes. Constructed of strong and solid rubber-wood wood frame for a sturdy structure with lasting good looks, the seat is upholstered in polyester fabric for a soft feel with resilient quality. Button-tufted detailing instils a mid-century modern-inspired palette in your space. Made in Malaysia, the Lucca requires assembly. Color: Dark Gray and "Walnut" Brown.