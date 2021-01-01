Elama Lucca 20 Piece Round Stoneware Triple Bowl Dinnerware Set in Blue

Add a touch of elegance to your table with the Elama Lucca 20 Piece Round Stoneware Triple Bowl Dinnerware Set. This 20 piece set comes with a variety of dish sizes to fit your every need. Each piece has its own unique design with a reactive glaze finish and a colored rim. This set comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four mini bowls, four medium bowls, and four large bowls. This set will add some color and style to your table and is perfect to use when guests are over!