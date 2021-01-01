CROSLEY FURNITURE Lucas 58 in. Brown TV Sand Fits TV's up to 65 in. with Cable Management

The Lucas TV Stand exudes mid-century modern swagger with its tapered legs and clean lines. Featuring a large cabinet with an adjustable shelf, this stand can store everything from vintage vinyl to books. The open storage area has an adjustable and removable shelf, plus 2-half-round cord management holes, ideal for your favorite record player or game console. In addition to all the organizational elements, the Lucas TV Stand has a spacious top that can hold a 65-inch television, making this a must-have for your family room. Color: Brown.