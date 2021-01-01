Luca LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: White - Finish: Copper - (SL_LF15_AC)

The Luca LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Seascape Lamps is a simple, yet thoughtful fixture with a sweeping style ideal for larger spaces. Starting with a wide-focus integrated LED, the ample glow from this piece is elegantly framed by a variety of thin silk textures, each matching well with a variety of decors. The direct glare of the LED is mellowed by the screened silk, becoming a softer, friendlier glow. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Silk Antique Copper