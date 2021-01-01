Luca Chandelier by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (40384BLK)

The Luca Chandelier by Hinkley Lighting pairs contemporary elegance with a relaxing coastal presence. A sleekly angled disc ceiling mount anchors the piece, suspending a slender central stem that reaches down to support a series of lamps set in a candelabra-style socket arrangement that blazes out from above. This powerful illumination is moderated by a woven rattan shade that surrounds the lamping, angling inward above and below to bring an elegant natural note to the proceedings. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Black Rattan