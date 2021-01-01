LTROP iPad 4/3/ 2 Case for Kids - Light Weight Shock Proof Convertible Handle Stand Case for iPad 9.7' iPad 4th Generation/iPad 3rd Generaion/iPad.

? Compatible with iPad 2(2nd generation 9.7', A1395 A1396 A1397), 9.7 inch iPad 3rd Generation( A1416 A1430 A1403) , iPad 4th Generation 9.7-inch(A1458 A1459 A1460) , NOT for iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro. Shockproof & Durable iPad 2 3 4 Case: Made from high quality EVA foam, super lightweight, fit suggly like a glove, corners are equipped with Air Cushion Technology for drop protection, giving the perfect solution to falls, bumps, dust and scratches. Customized cutouts allow full access to charger port, speakers, cameras, earphone, volume and power buttons. More important, the opening is beneficial to heat dissipation. Available in a variety of bright, fun colors. iPad 2 3 4 case with foldable kickstand allows you to set up multiple angles and gives you hands-free convenience when watch videos and movies, etc. Fun Apple ipad 9.7 inch handle stand case for carrying around at school or home. Perfect Kids Case for iPad 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation tablet(9.7') ,large h