WAC Lighting LTK-725 TK-725 L-Track 8" Tall Track Head White Track Lighting Heads Heads

WAC Lighting LTK-725 TK-725 L-Track 8" Tall Track Head Line Voltage luminaires offer an assortment of styles, finishes and features for a variety of environments. Ideal for applications where a minimalist profile is desired, achieve the sleek look of MR16 fixtures without a bulky transformer.Features350° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical tilt with tool-free lockable aimingEasy re-lamping from the front without the use of toolsDie-cast aluminum construction with a polycarbonate track adaptor(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAccepts A, PAR20, and BR20 bulb shapesDimmable to 10% with a Triac dimmer (for halogen bulbs) or Electronic Low Voltage dimmer (for LED or halogen bulbs)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsFixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-11/16"Width: 5"Depth: 2-7/8"Product Weight: 0.29 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: L-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Heads White