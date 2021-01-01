LTI-Direct Lightning Cable iPhone Charger Cable 10ft, 3PACK 10 Foot iPhone Charging Cord Fast Nylon Braided Long Charger for iPhone 11 Pro Max XS.

Incredible DurabilityNylon braided skin and special designed connector structure gurantee incredible durability and stronger bending resistance that extends cables service life. Excellent toughness material was used in both connectors that makes the cable can support more than 20000 times bends. Excellent Charging PerformanceSufficient and high-quality copper wires ensure faststable and safe charging & sync performance. Ideal for Most PlacesExtra length and multiple Color combination (blackbluered) is ideal for daily charging and data transmission needs in carofficehome and other occasions. The extra cable length will also set you free when charging and using your devices at the same time. Wide CompatibilityComplete charge and sync compatibility with iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6/iPhone 6S/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 5/iPhone 5S/iPhone 5C/iPhone SE, iPad Pro/iPad mini, iPod na