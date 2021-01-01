Buy the Safari Ltd® TOOBS® Piglets & Bunnies at Michaels. com. Complete your little one's toy collection with these adorable piglets and bunnies from Safari Ltd. Complete your little one's toy collection with these adorable piglets and bunnies from Safari Ltd. These cute hand-painted miniatures are ideal for pretend play, educational projects and diorama displays. This pack of mini toys will be an instant hit with the kids. Details: 1.56" x 1.56" x 12.87" TOOB size Includes 12 pieces Phthalate-free and lead-free PVC Stacked in a plastic tube Meet and exceed all worldwide standards For ages 3 and upContents: 6 breeds of bunnies 5 pink piglets in active poses 1 young girl | Safari Ltd® TOOBS® Piglets & Bunnies Figure | Michaels®