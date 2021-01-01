From lg
LG LTCS20030 30 Inch Wide 20.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Freezer Refrigerator with Humidity Controlled Crispers Stainless Steel Refrigeration
LG LTCS20030 30 Inch Wide 20.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Freezer Refrigerator with Humidity Controlled Crispers Features:20.2 cu. ft. capacity and layout meet the needs of todays homesLED lighting passes through glass shelves illuminating interior surfacesHumidity controlled to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longerCovered under a 1 year parts and labor, 10 year linear compressor, 5 year compressor, and a 5 year sealed system warrantySpecifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 14.7 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 5.5 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 20.2 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDCounter Depth: NoCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesDepth: 33-3/8"Height: 66-1/8"Width: 29-3/4"Amperage: 15A Top Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel