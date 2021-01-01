From toto
TOTO LT753 Whitney 25" Drop In Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole Drilled and Overflow Bone Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China
TOTO LT753 Whitney 25" Drop In Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole Drilled and Overflow Toto LT753 Features:Uniquely shaped basin adds a custom look to your bathroomCovered under Toto's limited 1 year warrantyConstructed of vitreous china providing a classic look and feelInstalls in a drop-in configurationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageIncludes installation hardwareExtra-secure mounting assemblyToto bathroom sinks provide unmatched performance, durability and reliabilityToto LT753 Specifications:Overall Length: 25" (left to the right of sink)Basin Width: 10-1/2" (front to back of basin)Basin Length: 18-5/8" (left to the right of basin)Number of Faucet Holes: 1Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4" Vitreous China Bone