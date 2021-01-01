TOTO LT597 Dantesca 19" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow Ebony Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

TOTO LT597 Dantesca 19" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow Toto LT597 Features:Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appealCovered under Toto's limited 1 year warrantyConstructed of vitreous china providing a classic look and feelInstalls in an undermount configurationRear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageIncludes installation hardwareExtra-secure mounting assemblyToto bathroom sinks provide unmatched performance, durability and reliabilityToto LT597 Specifications:Overall Width: 17-1/4" (front to back of sink)Overall Length: 21-1/4" (left to the right of sink)Basin Width: 15" (front to back of basin)Basin Length: 19" (left to the right of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4" Vitreous China Ebony