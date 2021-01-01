From toto
TOTO LT573 Arvina 16-9/16" Round Vessel Bathroom Sink Cotton Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic
TOTO LT573 Arvina 16-9/16" Round Vessel Bathroom Sink Toto LT573 Features:Covered under Toto's limited 1-year warrantyMade of vitreous chinaInstalls in a vessel configurationRound basin with raised rim gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopInstallation template included with sinkToto LT573 Drain Info:Center drain - less drain assemblyToto LT573 Specifications:Overall Length: 16-19/16" (front to back of sink)Overall Width: 16-19/16" (left to the right of sink)Overall Height: 4-15/16" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16-1/8" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 16-1/8" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 4-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4" Ceramic Cotton