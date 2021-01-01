Jesco Lighting LT3143 3 Light Spot Light with Metal Round Shades Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Accent / Spot Lights

Jesco Lighting LT3143 3 Light Spot Light with Metal Round Shades 3-light fixture with die cast metal construction and 50W built-in electronic transformer.Features:Made of metalIncludes metal shadesLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 6.5"Width: 10.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: MR16Dimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 50Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Accent / Spot Lights Satin Chrome