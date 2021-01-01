LT20 Portable Charger 20000mAh Power Bank with LED Display Ultra High Capacity TypeC PD External Battery with Dual Port 21A Battery Compatible with.

The Advantage: With more than 15 years of experience and technology accumulation in the field of power supply manufacturing. Ultra-High Capacity: With 20000mAh high capacity Li-Polymer battery and dual usb port(Up to 2.1A), it charges the iPhone 7 almost eight times, the Huawei P9 five times or the iPad mini 2 three times. Exactly Display: This portable power bank has the implicit LCD indicator, it presents available battery percentage exactly. Ensures easy check and accurate battery capacity. Charging Becomes Convenient: With 3 different input port options (Type-C, Micro USB and L i g h t n i n g ), you can conveniently carry just one cable to charge both the power bank and your phone, and 2 output ports allow you charge 2 devices at a time. What You Get: LT20 portable charger, user manual, our worry-free 12-month and friendly service. NOTE: Charge Cable NOT INCLUDED.