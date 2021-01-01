Little Giant Ladder Systems LT M17 Aluminum Multi-Use Ladder with Wheels, Type 1A - 300 lbs. Rated

When you have projects to do, you need a ladder that can do it all. The Little Giant LT is the perfect ladder to complete those tasks. From framing a house, to hanging drywall, the LT will help you finish your to-do list.EASY TO USEThe LT is a lightweight, multi-position ladder with added features to make set up and take down simple. To adjust the height of the ladder, simply push in the Rock Lock adjusters and move the inner section to the height you need. When you need to move the ladder from place to place, tip the ladder on its wheels and roll it with the Tip & Glide wheels.MULTI-POSITION LADDERThe LT is the ladder that helps you complete your tasks easily. Set up the ladder in different configurations that suit the project at hand, like stepladder, extension, staircase, 90-degree or trestle-and-plank scaffolding. It’s fast and easy.BENEFITSMeeting or exceeding all OSHA and ANSI standards, the LT is rated to hold 300 lbs. in all configurations; and in A-frame, it will hold 300 lbs. on both sides.HOW HIGH CAN YOU REACHIn the max step ladder position a 5’6” user with a 12-inch reach will be able to reach approximately 11 feet 4 inchesIn the max extension ladder position a 5’6” user with a 12-inch reach will be able to reach approximately 17 feet 11 inches Plank not included The Little Giant LT Ladder is available in 13, 17, 22 and 26-foot sizes.