TOTO LT511.4 Supreme 20" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes Drilled and Overflow Ebony Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

TOTO LT511.4 Supreme 20" Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes Drilled and Overflow Toto LT511.4 Features: Oval basin couples functionality with aesthetic appeal Covered under Toto's limited 1 year warranty Constructed of vitreous china providing a classic look and feel Installs in a drop-in configuration Rear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneath Equipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Includes installation hardware Extra-secure mounting assembly Toto bathroom sinks provide unmatched performance, durability and reliability Toto LT511.4 Specifications: Height: 8-1/8" (top to bottom of sink) Overall Width: 17" (front to back of sink) Overall Length: 20" (left to the right of sink) Basin Width: 11-1/8" (front to back of basin) Basin Length: 15-1/4" (left to the right of basin) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4" Vitreous China Ebony