Halo LT 4 in. White Integrated LED Recessed Ceiling Light Retrofit Trim at 5000K Daylight, (2-Pack)

The Halo LT4 combines the energy savings, long life and sustainability of LED in an easy to install retrofit baffle trim kit. Friction blades hold the trim tight to ceiling; use in new construction, remodeler and retrofit installation in Halo and other compatible 4 in. recessed housings. The diffuse lens provides shielding to the source and wet location listing; suitable for use in showers or in outdoor covered ceiling applications. Also conforms to NFPA requirements for closet use. Integral driver provides 120-Volt phase cut dimming, an inline connector provides power using a medium base socket adapter provided or connect directly to the mating connector in the LED housings. Ships with a gasket and makes any housing airtight for added energy savings and code compliance.