LG LSXS26326 36 Inch Wide 26.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Side By Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size

LG LSXS26326 36 Inch Wide 26.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Side By Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Features: SpacePlus®: Your ice tray is tucked neatly in the door, saving shelf space for larger storage items LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation: Make sure that your kitchen stays quiet and conversational with this exceptionally quiet refrigerator Multi-Air Flow Cooling: Air flow stays moving so that your foods stay at a uniform temperature, locking in freshness for longer Humidity Controlled Crispers: Keep those fruits and veggies crisp and fresh with these handy crispers LED Lighting: Bathe your favorite foods in the efficient and impressive glow of LED lighting Digital Temperature Controls: The settings you need are just a touch away Specifications: ADA: No Automatic Door Closer: Yes Bulb Type: LED Child Lock: Yes Control Type: Electronic Crisper Bins: Yes Defrost Type: Automatic Depth: 35-3/4" Door Alarm: Yes Height: 70-1/8" Number of Temperature Sensors: 5 Refrigerator Capacity: 17 Reversible Door: No Shelf Material: Tempered Glass Total Capacity: 26.2 Width: 35-7/8" Side by Side Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel