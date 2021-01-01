From evesky
Lsxlsd Bed Study Desk - Foldable Lazy Table - Standing Desk Riser and Computer Table - Tray Laptop Lap Desk (Size: 50x30x65x20-26cm)
Advertisement
Versatile: Stand-up laptop table doubles as a foldable table for children or picnics, and a bed or sofa table for reading. Set cup groove: used to place the cup, to prevent the cup from falling down. Soft rounded corners: The corners of the table are smooth and rounded to prevent bumps and abrasions. Easy to store and carry: retractable legs neatly fold under the nightstand. Foldable desk, small in volume, easy to take.