LG LSSB269 42 Inch Wide 26 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Side by Side Refrigerator with Sliding Door Baskets and SmoothTouch Controls Stainless Steel

LG LSSB269 42 Inch Wide 26 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Side by Side Refrigerator with Sliding Door Baskets and SmoothTouch Controls Features:Large 26 Cu.Ft. capacity gives you plenty of room to store your food and drinksFinger Print and Smudge Resistant technology enables the surface to remain cleaner for longer by not picking up natural oils from your skinLED interior lighting illuminates the compartments giving you a clear view of its contents9.2" tall external tall ice and water dispenser with integrated controls makes for easy access to your iceMoveable door baskets give you the ability to store larger products such as milk and sodaNFC. Tag-On Technology allows you upload new updates directly from your smart phoneSmoothTouch Controls make your refrigerator pleasant to useProduct Technologies:Slim SpacePlus™: Your ice tray is tucked neatly in the door, saving shelf space for larger storage itemsSpecifications:Bulb Type: LEDCounter Depth: NoCrisper Bins: YesDefrost Type: AutomaticDepth: 27-1/2"Height: 83-1/2"Width: 42"Freezer Capacity: 9.3 .Refrigerator Capacity: 16.25 .Product Weight: 538 lbs.Sabbath Mode: NoSmart Home: Yes Side by Side Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel