From vovov

LSI 9305-24i x8 lane, PCIe 3.0 SAS SAS 9305 12 Gb/s SAS Host Bus Adapter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Support 24 internal 12Gb/s SAS & SATA ports Supports SSDs, HDDs and tapedrives

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com