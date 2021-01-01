Lshaped Black Office Computer Desk

This L-shaped desk stands out with its modern, stylish and fresh appearance. The table top has a carefully polished wooden finish, smooth and delicate. The overall design of this desk has been well thought out. Its unique frame legs can not only bring visual pleasure, but also save more space for your legs, greatly optimizing comfort and beauty. The spacious desk is located on the stylish white metal legs and is L-shaped, providing a comfortable working environment and improving work efficiency. Color (Top/Frame): Black/White