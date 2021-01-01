From lg

LG LSGL6337 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide In Gas Range with Smart Wi-Fi from the Studio Series PrintProof Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges

Description

LG LSGL6337 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide In Gas Range with Smart Wi-Fi from the Studio Series Features:6.3 cu. ft. capacity meets the needs of most modern homes5 sealed burners provide the space and heat for large multi-item mealsTurn knobs and digital controls precisely manage temperature and functionsStorage drawer is great for miscellaneous cookwareCovered under a 1 year parts and labor warrantyProduct Technologies:LG ProBake Convection: LG's oven range with ProBake convection delivers even bake results on every rack by circulating hot air through the heating element and inside the cavity.LG ThinQ App: Tap into smart features with LG ThinQ App. Use the ThinQ App to start the oven, set timers, or check on dinner from anywhere. Pick a recipe from SideChef or Innit and the oven will automatically set the temperature or timer. Scan a barcode from a ready-made meal to remotely set oven temperature and cooking time. ThinQ can also receive maintenance tips and alerts.Specifications:Total Capacity: 6.3 Cu. Ft.Back Left Burner BTU: 9100Back Right Burner BTU: 5000Middle Burner BTU: 10000Front Left Burner BTU: 18000Front Right Burner BTU: 22000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 29-1/4"Height: 36-1/2"Width: 30" Gas Ranges PrintProof Stainless Steel

