LG LSE4617 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide In Electric Range with Induction Burners and WiFi Connectivity Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges

LG LSE4617 30 Inch Wide 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide In Electric Range with Induction Burners and WiFi Connectivity Features: 6.3 cubic foot capacity allows for plenty of space to hold even the largest of meals Induction cooking offers faster heat up times compared to standard electric burners while offering better power efficiency Four main burners with a extra warming zone give a large variety of wattage outputs to suit a variety of cooking needs Aluminum control knobs and digital oven controls accurately control all aspects of the range while giving a premium feel Integrated warming drawer is perfect for keeping a dish warm while the rest of your meal is still cooking Wi-Fi connectivity lets you monitor and control the range remotely from your smart device One year parts and labor warranty Product Technologies: ProBake Convection®: LG's ProBake Convection delivers even baking results on all racks by moving the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for more optimal heat distribution Infrared Heating™: LG's Infared Heating option replicates cooking on a grill by searing in flavor and juices while cutting up to 20% off your cooking time Specifications: Oven Capacity: 6.3 Cu. Ft. Back Left Burner Watts: 1800W Back Right Burner Watts: 100W Middle Burner Watts: 1300W Front Left Burner Watts: 2100W Front Right Burner Watts: 2400W Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 28-15/16" Height: 36" Width: 29-15/16" Induction Ranges Stainless Steel