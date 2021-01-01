From anzzi
Anzzi LSAZ051-095 Meno Brass and Glass Deck Mounted or Vessel Bathroom Sink with Harmony Series 1.5 GPM Faucet - Includes Drain Assembly Lustrous Blue
Anzzi LSAZ051-095 Features:Faucet is includedConstructed from brass and glass Faucet installs in a single hole configurationSingle basin design for maximum workspaceCenter drain placementCovered under a limited lifetime warranty from AnzziSpecifications:Minimum Cabinet Size: 19-3/4"Number of Faucet Holes: 1Height: 12-1/8"Drain Connection: 1-3/4" Combination Lustrous Blue / Brushed Nickel