Kingston Brass LS822.DL Concord 1.2 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single

Kingston Brass LS822.DL Concord 1.2 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly This faucet boasts bold, sleek design with its cylindrical styling. Single-hole bathroom faucets provide a more streamlined look. Also, they will allow your bathroom to appear more spacious with the limited counter space they require. The Concord single handle Monoblock bathroom faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction is guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. A matching finish drain is also included. Kingston Brass LS822.DL Features: Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperatures Coordinates with products from the Concord line seamlessly Single hole mounting type Deck mounted installation - 1 hole faucet mounts directly to sink or countertop 1 lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Drain assembly included Faucet includes ceramic disc valve Low lead compliant All hardware required for installation is included Kingston Brass LS822.DL Specifications: Height: 6-1/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 2-1/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-7/8" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-15/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Faucet Holes: Single Hole (minimum number of holes required for installation) Single Handle Polished Chrome