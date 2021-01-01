Anzzi LS-AZ8180 Tara 16-1/2" Circular Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink Glacial Blaze Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass

Anzzi LS-AZ8180 Tara 16-1/2" Circular Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink The ANZZI Tara Series sink is a traditionally crafted round vessel sink adorned in a Glacial Blaze finish. Each ANZZI vessel sink is formed using RHINO ALLOY certified high-tempered Deco-Glass material. The result is an elegantly shaped and captivating vessel centerpiece for any bathroom counter.Anzzi LS-AZ8180 Features:Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of GlassCoordinates with products from the Tara lineVessel installationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityOverflow not includedAnzzi LS-AZ8180 Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Basin Length: 15-1/2" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 15-1/2" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 5-11/16" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4"Number of Faucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 16-1/2" Glass Glacial Blaze