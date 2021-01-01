Anzzi LS-AZ8112 Paeva 16-1/2" Circular Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink Clear Fixture Lavatory Sink Glass

Anzzi LS-AZ8112 Paeva 16-1/2" Circular Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink The ANZZI Paeva Series sink is a traditionally crafted round vessel sink adorned in a Crystal Clear Chipasi Finish. Each ANZZI vessel sink is formed using RHINO ALLOY certified high-tempered Deco-Glass material. Additionally, a matching Deco-Glass and chrome single handle waterfall faucet is bundled with vessel sink as a set. The result is a dynamically shaped and captivating vessel centerpiece for any bathroom counter.Anzzi LS-AZ8112 Features:Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of GlassCoordinates with products from the Paeva lineVessel installationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityOverflow not includedAnzzi LS-AZ8112 Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Basin Length: 15-1/2" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 15-1/2" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 5-3/4" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4"Number of Faucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 16-1/2" Glass Clear