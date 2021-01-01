From lite source
Lite Source LS-960LED Pharma Collection 54" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp Antique Brass Lamps Floor Lamps
Lite Source LS-960LED Pharma Collection 54" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Floor Lamp FeaturesComes with a metal shadeIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Dimmer switchCovered under manufacturer 3 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 53-1/2"Width: 22"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 12.4 lbsShade Height: 1-1/2"Shade Width: 3-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 750Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Brass