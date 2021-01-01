From lite source
Lite Source LS-5937 Pentex 15" Wide Integrated LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Charcoal Grey Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Lite Source LS-5937 Pentex 15" Wide Integrated LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a metal shade and a diffuserIntegrated 20 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Covered under manufacturer 3 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 7 lbsShade Height: 3"Shade Width: 15"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1500Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Semi-Flush Charcoal Grey