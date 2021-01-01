From lite source
Lite Source LS-2450 Table Lamp from the Pelota Collection Polished Steel / Dark Walnut Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Lite Source LS-2450 Table Lamp from the Pelota Collection Table LampRetroactive styling with a modern flair, this lamp provides excellent lighting. Polished steel base and orbs wonderfully offset the dark walnut body. Whether to light up a room or to read by, this is the lamp for the job.150W Incandescent A Type Bulb(Bulb NOT Included)E-27 Socket (Medium Base)3-Way SwitchShade Dimensions: 12.5" x 16"Base: 8" Polished Steel / Dark Walnut